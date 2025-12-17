New Delhi: BJP MP from Odisha’s Bolangir constituency, Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, was honoured with the Best Woman Parliamentarian of the Year Award at the 6th edition of the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2024-25, held in New Delhi today.

A distinguished Indian politician and senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Odisha, Singh Deo is serving her fifth term as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, representing the Bolangir constituency. She was first elected to Parliament during the 12th Lok Sabha.

She has earned wide recognition for her consistent efforts towards regional development and her active participation in national policymaking. Singh Deo has been vocal on issues concerning the development of Bolangir, including the strengthening of rural school infrastructure and the timely disbursement of MGNREGA wages.

Born on December 3, 1961, in New Delhi, she pursued a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Science from Jesus and Mary College under the University of Delhi, and later completed a Diploma in Computer Programming.

Known for her active participation in parliamentary debates, Singh Deo has made significant contributions to legislative discussions and policymaking.

She is married to K.V. Singh Deo, the current Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha.