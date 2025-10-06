Bhubaneswar: The Biju Yuva Chhatra Janata Dal (BYCJD), the youth and student wing of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), staged a protest in Bhubaneswar today demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment scam.

The agitators warned the stir would be intensified across Odisha in the coming days, if the demand for a CBI inquiry into the irregularities is not accepted.

Alleging widespread corruption under the BJP regime, BYCJD members claimed crimes against women and children have increased, and that 16 recruitment examinations have been cancelled in the last 15 months, causing distress among thousands of job aspirants.

The SI recruitment examination, initially scheduled for March 8 and 9, 2025, was cancelled at the last moment. It was rescheduled for October 7 and 8, but again cancelled on September 30. Reports indicate 114 candidates and three middlemen have been arrested by the Srikakulam Police in connection with the scam.

According to BYCJD members, the organisation responsible for conducting the examination allegedly trained candidates through fraudulent means. They accused the authorities of remaining silent against those who accepted bribes, claiming that candidates had paid huge sums, estimated to total around ₹200 crore, to secure jobs.

The recruitment for 933 SI posts had been outsourced to ITI, a Government of India undertaking, which subsequently partnered with Rich Mind Digital of Gujarat. In April 2025, the State Government replaced Santosh Upadhyay with Sushant Nath as the officer in charge of recruitment.

Later, ITI terminated its contract with Rich Mind Digital and collaborated with Silicon Techlab, an Odisha-based firm, which further subcontracted the work to Panchsoft Technologies, a small Berhampur-based company. Panchsoft Technologies’ head, Shankar Prusti, is reportedly a BJP member, and the firm is alleged to have played a central role in collecting bribes for the recruitment process.

The BYCJD questioned how Panchsoft Technologies, described as inexperienced, was selected for such a crucial assignment, and also raised concerns about the credibility of a police-led probe in a case where the department itself is allegedly involved.

The protest, held under the slogan ‘Chakiri Chora, Gadi Chhada’ (Job Thieves, Quit Power), was led by BYJD President Chinmay Sahoo and BCJD President Ipsita Sahoo.

Among those present were State General Secretary Pritiranjan Ghadei, State Mahila President Snehangini Chhuria, Rajya Sabha MP Sulata Deo, former MLA Rajendra Sahoo, former MP Sarmistha Sethi, Rajashree Mallick, Manmath Rautray, and Amresh Patri, among others.