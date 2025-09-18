Bhubaneswar: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Ram Chandra Kadam today sought the intervention of Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy for the recovery of items allegedly stolen from the CLP members inside the House.

In a letter to the Speaker today, Kadam, who represents the Pottangi Assembly constituency, stated although the incident took place on March 26, 2025, none of the stolen items had been returned.

The alleged theft occurred during the Budget Session when Congress legislators were suspended after creating a ruckus in the House demanding a probe committee on rising incidents of violence against women. Following the suspension,

Congress MLAs tried to forcibly enter the House, leading to a confrontation with Assembly marshals.

Kadam alleged in the chaos, “anti-social elements” stole several personal belongings of CLP members, including a gold chain, a watch, goggles, clothes, and other items. He further complained despite the passage of several months, none of the belongings had been returned to the CLP.

The letter comes on the day the Monsoon Session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly commenced. Currently, the Congress has 14 MLAs in the House.