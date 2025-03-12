Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that he comes to the Legislative Council after consuming bhang and insults women.

The RJD leader said this after staging a walkout from the Bihar Legislative Council.

A verbal duel erupted in the Council between Rabri Devi and Chief Minister Nitish over governance and women's rights.

Rabri Devi attacked the Chief Minister and objected to the ruling party JD(U)'s claim that "nothing happened in Bihar before 2005."

Responding to Rabri Devi's allegations, CM Nitish reminded her that when she was CM, he, as a Union Minister, had witnessed "how no work was done in Bihar".

Highlighting the work of his government, CM Nitish pointed out a 50 per cent reservation for women in local bodies and improved education for girls in Bihar.

The RJD members, including Rabri Devi, staged a walkout after the heated exchange.

Talking to media persons after the walkout, she claimed that Chief Minister Nitish had insulted her several times.

"CM Nitish is surrounded by five people, including Lalan Singh, Sanjay Jha, Vijay Chaudhary and Ashok Chaudhary who whisper in his ears and manipulate him," she said.

She alleged that Nitish Kumar repeatedly insulted her in the Bihar Legislative Council.

On Tuesday, RJD Chief Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya slammed the Nitish government, saying: "No matter how much you and your media management try to make false claims about the rule of law in Bihar, the truth is that the whole world knows that your governance has collapsed. You have become synonymous with a helpless, incompetent, and useless ruler.”

Recently, the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly and Rabri Devi's son Tejashwi Yadav also hit out at the Chief Minister, alleging that he is unfit to govern the state.

The political temperature in Bihar is soaring ahead of the 2025 state Assembly polls.

(IANS)