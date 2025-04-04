New Delhi: The Congress party on Friday launched a fellowship programme named after former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, with an objective to ‘bring some of the nation’s brightest minds into politics.’

The Leader of Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi, took to social media to unveil the party’s new initiative, under which 50 mid-career professionals will be selected every year and mentored by top leadership of the Congress party to make a meaningful and decisive impact in shaping the country’s future.

The Congress MP also urged the mid-career professionals to start enrolling themselves for the programme, stating, “It’s a call to step into public life and help build a progressive and inclusive India.”

Dr Manmohan Singh Fellows Programme, as stated on the portal, stipulates that the Fellowship is not an entry-level internship but a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work closely with the top leadership of the Indian National Congress.

“If you have at least 10 years of professional experience and are ready to make a meaningful impact, this is your call to step into leadership,” it says.

The professionals willing to join Dr Manmohan Singh Fellowship Programme must have passion and zeal for public service and also harbour a strong desire to bring positive societal change.

As the fellowship programme is a full-time commitment to public service, the individual will have to be ready for long hours of toiling and should have a solutions-driven mindset.

Earlier in the day, Congress media and publicity head Pawan Khera, Chairman of Professionals’ Congress Praveen Chakravarty and SC dept coordinator K Raju briefed the media about the fellowship programme, explaining how it will ‘nurture and prepare’ leaders of tomorrow.

“The shortlisted fellows will be given intense training and given challenging assignments in the party under the guidance of seasoned Congress leaders,” said Chakravarty.

“This is a serious programme for serious people with serious intent for public service,” he added.

He also said that the world was going through a turbulent phase, and India must set its foot in the right direction to secure its interests.

“President Trump has announced harsh tariffs on all countries, including India. If we don’t react properly, this will lead to huge job losses and unemployment in the country,” he said.

He said that the Fellowship programme is meant to address such challenges and will draw thoughts from Dr Singh’s governing principles on how to tide over such a crisis, recalling how the former PM suggested the formation of a professionals group to think over the geopolitical issues and bring lasting solutions.

