Bhubaneswar: Bhakta Charan Das was appointed as the President of the Odisha Pradesh Congrss Committee (OPCC).

Per a statement issued today by the All India Congress Committee, Congress party President Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Das as the OPCC chief with immediate effect.

The senior Congress leader had earlier also served as the working president and general secretary of the OPCC.

Das was first elected to Odisha legislative assembly from Bhawanipatna constituency in Kalahandi district on a Janata Party ticket in 1985-1989.

The new OPCC president was later elected to the Ninth Lok Sabha on a Janata Dal ticket in 1989. He also worked as Deputy Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Union Minister of State, and Railways at the Center between 1990 and 1991.

Das was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kalahandi Lok Sabha constituency again in 1996 and 2009.

Das’s political career started after joining Sangharsha Vahini founded by Lokanayak Jaiprakash Narayan in 1977.

He also organised various training camps, relief camps and conventions at district, state and national levels on party affairs. He launched `Padyatras' Yatras on cycle several times throughout the State on different social issues. He was actively involved in the J.P. movement in 1975 as a student leader.

In his reaction, the newly appointed OPCC Chief said, “I am thankful to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for reposing faith on me and giving such a big responsibility.”

Das further stated, “I would appeal to all the State Congress leaders to work together for the welfare and benefit of the people, forgetting all the differences.”

Asked about his plan of action for the Odisha Congress, Das said he will visit to the doorsteps of the people and work at grassroots. (With Agency Inputs)