Bhubaneswar: Escalating its attack on the BJP-led Odisha government over the growing incidents of violence against women and minor girls, the Odisha Congress announced a statewide protest.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Bhakta Charan Das stated the party will hold torch protests across all block headquarters on March 15. Additionally, rallies will be organised in all 315 blocks as part of the agitation. He urged party workers to ensure the demonstrations remain peaceful and non-violent.

As part of its intensified movement, Congress will also gherao the Collector’s offices in all 35 organisational districts on March 21 to demand stronger action against such crimes.

To gain firsthand insight into the situation, the OPCC chief urged State leaders to spend at least five days in the blocks. Based on their feedback, Congress plans to form committees at the district level to address the issue effectively.

Further pressing the demands of Congress legislators, Das called upon Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to establish a House Committee to investigate cases of minor pregnancies in the State.

In a symbolic protest, Das urged the people of Odisha to wave brooms at ministers whenever they visit their areas, as a mark of dissent against the Government’s inaction.