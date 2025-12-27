New Delhi: Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday sought suggestions from partymen on a proposed agitation against the "discontinuation of MGNREGA" and directed early preparations for Assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bengal, and other states in April-May 2026.

‘MGNREGA Action Plan’ Proposed to Oppose Government Move

Addressing the Congress Working Committee (CWC) at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi, Kharge said a nationwide movement, 'MGNREGA Action Plan', is needed to oppose the government decision to "discontinue" the rural job scheme.

"This should be strongly opposed in every corner of the country. Because earlier, in January 2015, when the Modi government amended the land acquisition law to suit corporate interests, Congress members took to the streets, forcing the government to retreat," he said.

He also expressed concern over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and repeated the allegation of "collusion" between the BJP and the Election Commission.

Congress Flags Concerns Over Special Intensive Revision of Voter Rolls

"Rahulji has, on several occasions, presented evidence of 'vote chori' before the nation. The collusion between the BJP and the ECI is not hidden from the public. Therefore, we have to ensure that our voters' names are not deleted from the electoral rolls," he said.

The CWC meeting was attended by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and several senior leaders.

Kharge also called upon party workers and Booth Level Agents to go from door-to-door and start preparing the voter lists for states going to the polls in 2027.

The Congress National President also attacked the government for misusing probe agencies to target Opposition leaders.

"Over the past 11 years, the country has witnessed how institutions like the ED, IT, and CBI are being misused. The BJP and the Sangh Parivar are engaged in tarnishing the image of our leaders over the National Herald issue. We are fighting a legal battle. Rahulji always says, 'Satyameva Jayate', and we will win," he said in a message on X.

Condemning the attacks on Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh, Kharge also drew attention to the alleged attempts by workers and organisations linked to the BJP and RSS to disturb communal harmony on Christmas that have globally tarnished the country’s image.

Others who attended the CWC meeting included Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, senior Congress leader Harish Rawat, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, former MP Salman Khurshid, MPs Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Rajeev Shukla are among the prominent leaders present at the deliberations.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was also seen attending the meeting, despite his recent remarks that reportedly did not align well with the party's official stance.

(IANS)