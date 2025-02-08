New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed BJP’s landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections and promised developmental works with fresh vigour and new government’s strict adherence to ‘good governance’.

Joining the victory celebrations at BJP headquarters, PM Modi addressed party workers and described the party’s resounding win in Delhi as a victory of development, vision and reliability and defeat of "AAP-da" as a failure of arrogance.

He also congratulated and credited the party workers for the BJP’s stellar show in the national capital and dislodging the corrupt government from power.

"People of Delhi have shown that there is no place for lies and falsehood in politics. Today, shortcut politics got a short circuit," said the Prime Minister, taking a jibe at Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.

Speaking on Milkipur (Uttar Pradesh) by-elections, PM Modi said that the BJP got remarkable victory there because people are rallying behind our policy of ‘santushtikaran’ and rejecting appeasement politics, as practiced by opposition parties.

PM Modi said that the BJP was being elected repeatedly in states and given multiple chances to govern. He cited examples of states near Delhi, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa and attributed it to good governance under its governments.

“People are choosing double engine governments because we work with strong resolve and goal-oriented policies. We worked towards bringing an end to encephalitis in Uttar Pradesh, launched schemes to address drought in Maharashtra, worked to empower 'nari sakti' across the country,” he said.

PM Modi slammed the outgoing AAP government for blocking several welfare schemes, including Ayushman Bharat and preventing slum-dwellers from getting pucca houses.

"Delhi has suffered because of constant protests by AAP-da. Today, people have voted for good governance – this is not about publicity, this is not about propaganda," PM Modi remarked.

(IANS)