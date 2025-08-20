Dharmasala (Jajpur): Citing personal reasons, Dharmasala Block Chairman Pravat Kumar Balabantaray resigned from his post today. His resignation comes just days before the scheduled voting on a no-confidence motion against him on August 22.

The political tussle in Dharmasala block had intensified after panchayat samiti members submitted the no-confidence motion to Jajpur Sub-Collector Tapas Ranjan Dehury on August 11. With Pravat being the brother of former BJD MLA Pranab Balabantaray, the move was widely seen as a power struggle between Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahu and the former legislator. The development was also viewed as a challenge to senior BJD leader from Jajpur, Pranab Prakash Das.

There are 45 panchayats under Dharmasala block and nine under Rasulpur block. Pravat had been elected Dharmasala Block Chairman twice since 2017.

In a video message following his resignation, Pravat said he took the decision in the interest of the safety and security of panchayat representatives. He also expressed gratitude to the residents of the block for their support and affection.