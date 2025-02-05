New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to take a decisive lead over the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and make a strong comeback in the national capital, ending 27 years of its drought, predicted Exit polls on Wednesday.

A couple of pollsters showed the voters gravitating towards the BJP in the high-octane battle for Delhi and also projected it to emerge as the single largest party.

The majority mark in the 70-member Delhi Assembly is 36.

The AAP is expected to come a close second while the Congress is seen to remain on the margins, despite speculations of its strong show in Delhi polls.

According to Chanakya Strategies, the BJP is projected to fetch anywhere between 39-44 seats, AAP is seen falling in second spot with 25-28 seats while Congress expected to claim victory in just 2-3 seats.

The JVC in its Exit Polls projections, gave the BJP a clear lead over rivals and sees it marching to a comfortable victory in 39-45 seats.

It projects a dismal performance for the AAP and the Congress, with 22-31 seats and 0-1 seat, respectively.

According to Matrize, the poll battle looks fairly divided but the BJP is seen taking an edge over the AAP.

As per its projections, the BJP is expected to emerge victorious in 35-40 seats, the AAP in about 32-37 seats, while Congress "barely opening its account with 0-1 seat".

Another pollster, DV Research has predicted a clear lead for BJP in 36-44 seats and the AAP is expected to secure a distant second spot with 26-34 seats while the Congress is likely to draw a duck.

PMarq, another polling agency, forecasts a clean sweep for the BJP with 39-49 seats while 21-31 seats for AAP and 0-1 for the Congress party.

Delhi Assembly elections saw a triangular contest between the ruling AAP and opposition parties BJP and Congress.

Till 5 p.m., the capital recorded a turnout of 57.70 per cent and is expected to go beyond 60 per cent, say poll watchers.

The ruling AAP is eyeing a fourth straight win while BJP looking for comeback after 1998 while the Congress is struggling to reclaim its legacy.

The turnout in the 2020 Delhi Assembly election stood at 62.82 per cent, 4.65 per cent lower than 67.47 per cent in 2015.

(IANS)