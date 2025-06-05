Bhubaneswar: In a development that has taken many—especially those in political circles—by surprise, former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Pinaki Mishra has married Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in a private ceremony.

According to reports, the duo tied the knot on May 3 in a quiet, low-key ceremony held in Germany.

Mishra, a former Member of Parliament from Puri, and Moitra, a two-time Lok Sabha MP from the Trinamool Congress, had kept the affair under wraps, with only a few close friends and family reportedly in attendance.

Mishra, 65, a seasoned BJD leader, has served as a Member of Parliament from the Puri constituency four times.

He was earlier married to Sangita Mishra. He has a daughter and a son from his previous marriage.

Interestingly, Pinaki Mishra had represented Mahua Moitra as her lawyer in the Supreme Court.

Moitra, 50, represents the Krishnanagar constituency in West Bengal as a Lok Sabha MP from the Trinamool Congress. She was previously married to Danish financier Lars Brorson, from whom she is divorced.

During her first term in Parliament, Moitra made headlines after being expelled from the Lok Sabha in a cash-for-query case, following recommendations by the Ethics Committee. However, she made a political comeback by winning the Krishnanagar seat again in the 2024 General Elections.