Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday met senior leaders of the Odisha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party's headquarters in Bhubaneswar and held discussions on a range of issues, including preparations for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Odisha BJP President and Rajya Sabha candidate Manmohan Samal, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Rajya Sabha candidate Sujeet Kumar, BJP-backed Independent candidate and hotelier Dilip Ray, and BJP MP Sambit Patra attended the meeting along with several other senior leaders of the state unit.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Odisha BJP President Samal said the discussion with the Union Home Minister mainly focused on organisational matters and the overall political situation in the state.

He said HM Shah held discussions with party leaders and MLAs on the current political and administrative situation in Odisha, including developments related to the functioning of the government.

Samal said the Union Home Minister exchanged views with party leaders on the functioning of the BJP organisation in Odisha and took feedback from them on various political and organisational issues.

He added that the leadership also discussed strengthening the party organisation and preparations for the upcoming panchayat elections in the state.

The state BJP president, however, clarified that Shah had not discussed strategies for the Rajya Sabha elections during the meeting with candidates.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Balabhadra Majhi said the Union Home Minister held detailed discussions on issues related to the state, the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, strengthening of the organisation and the overall development of Odisha.

Majhi also said HM Shah asked BJP MLAs to ensure the victory of the party’s fourth candidate, Dilip Ray, in the upcoming Rajya Sabha election.

He added that the Union Home Minister assured full support from the Central government for the development of Odisha and encouraged party leaders to work collectively to take the state forward.