Belagavi (Karnataka): In a major development, the police in Karnataka took Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC C.T. Ravi into custody on Thursday evening from the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here for allegedly making derogatory remarks against a woman minister in the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Cabinet.

The action came after a complaint was filed by Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Laxmi Hebbalkar. She alleged that Ravi used highly objectionable language on the floor of the House.

The police registered an FIR based on Hebbalkar's complaint under Sections 75 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for sexual harassment and using insulting gestures amounting to sexual harassment.

C.T. Ravi was taken into custody by the police while he was staging a protest along with BJP members. Ravi was taken away from the venue of protest and shifted into a police van.

Hebbalkar also submitted a complaint to the Chairperson of the Legislative Council, Basavaraj Horatti.

BJP MLAs and MLCs staged a protest inside the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, condemning the alleged attack on BJP MLC C.T. Ravi related to the incident.

Reacting to the development, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said: "This is nothing but 'goondagiri' by the Congress. C.T. Ravi was assaulted on the floor of the House. The Chairperson of the Legislative Council, Basavaraj Horatti, has given a ruling that no such incident took place. There is no record supporting the allegation. We don't know whether a law and order system exists in the state. We will protest."

Chairperson of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti commented that the members need to introspect in the wake of this incident.

"I have spoken to Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar and BJP MLC C.T. Ravi regarding the matter. The issue has been closed. I am the custodian of the House, and I take responsibility for its smooth functioning," Horatti stated.

Meanwhile, Congress workers attempted to barge into C.T. Ravi's residence in his hometown of Chikkamagaluru. The police erected barricades and blocked the way of the protesters.

Protests were also staged in Bengaluru, Belagavi, and other locations.

The issue was raised in the Legislative Assembly by Congress MLA Sharat Bache Gowda. Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka objected, stating that the Chairperson of the Council had given a ruling on the matter and there was no scope for discussing it in the Assembly.

Minister for Law H.K. Patil stated that obscene words were used, and Minister Laxmi was insulted.

"This is a heinous act. Members must respect each other, and their protection is the duty of the government," he said.

Chaos and drama unfolded as, during a heated debate session earlier in the Council, C.T. Ravi allegedly referred to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as a "drug addict".

Taking objection to the remarks, Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar slammed Ravi, and called him a "murderer". Responding back, the BJP leader allegedly called the woman Minister a p@#%^&*@^e.

