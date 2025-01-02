Patna: The political atmosphere in Bihar has intensified following RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav expressing willingness to reconcile with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was a part of the mahagathbandhan at one time.

When asked if his door was open for the Bihar Chief Minister, Lalu responded on Wednesday night, "My door is always open. Nitish Kumar should also keep his door open."

On whether he would forgive Nitish Kumar if he returned, Lalu stated, "Forgiving has been my job. If he comes back, I will forgive him without any problem. Everyone will work together."

These comments hint at the possibility of a renewed alliance, adding intrigue to the already dynamic political landscape of Bihar.

The political drama in Bihar has taken a new turn with conflicting statements from the RJD chief and his son, Tejashwi Yadav, regarding the potential reconciliation with Nitish Kumar.

Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of the Opposition and the RJD’s second-in-command, has always firmly rejected the idea of aligning with Nitish Kumar.

Hours after Lalu’s comments on Wednesday night, Tejashwi Yadav reiterated his earlier stance during the swearing-in ceremony of Bihar’s new Governor on Thursday.

Tejashwi had earlier said, "Our door is closed for Nitish Kumar forever. We do not need him."

Tejashwi added, "There is nothing left in Nitish now. The people of Bihar trust me, and this time we will form the government on our own."

This indicates Tejashwi’s confidence in his growing political clout and his belief that the RJD no longer requires Nitish Kumar’s support.

The contrasting views of Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav highlight a divide within the RJD.

While Lalu, a seasoned politician, sees the strategic importance of Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi appears determined to carve out his own path, believing that the people’s trust in him is sufficient to win the elections.

As Bihar gears up for polls, all major parties, including the RJD and the NDA, have intensified their preparations.

RJD leaders are actively touring the state, while NDA leaders are engaging directly with voters.

