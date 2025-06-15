Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Legislative Assembly and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik has called on the State Government to take concrete and immediate action to combat the rising cholera crisis across several districts.

In a post on social media platform ‘X’, Patnaik said such a public health crisis has not been witnessed in Odisha in recent years and warned the Government must not endanger lives through inaction.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Patnaik stated cholera has taken a serious turn in the districts of Jajpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Puri, Cuttack, and Keonjhar, and the outbreak appears to be spreading to other areas as well.

The former Chief Minister expressed deep grief over the reported deaths of 14 individuals due to cholera. Extending his condolences to the bereaved families, Patnaik said he was devastated by the loss of lives.

Criticising the Government’s response, the BJD chief accused the administration of taking the outbreak lightly, a stance that has drawn widespread concern and criticism.

Meanwhile, cases of diarrhoea have also been reported from the Bhuban block of Dhenkanal district, where over 30 patients experiencing diarrhoea and vomiting have been admitted to the Bhuban hospital.

According to Public Health Director Dr. Nilakantha Mishra, as of yesterday, a total of 1,516 patients were admitted to various hospitals in Jajpur district. While 1,306 have been discharged, 210 patients are currently undergoing treatment.