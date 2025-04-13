Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik raised serious concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Odisha following an attack on the vehicle of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former MLA Pranab Balabantaray in Jajpur district.

Taking to social media platform X, Patnaik — who also serves as the President of BJD — said, “When public representatives and political leaders are not safe, it naturally raises questions about the safety of ordinary citizens.”

He further alleged the State Government’s failure to curb anti-social activities and bring the culprits to justice is encouraging such incidents. Patnaik urged the Government to take strong measures to prevent political violence and demanded immediate, stringent action against those responsible for the attack.

The incident took place earlier in the day at Aruha village under Dharmasala tehsil, where unidentified miscreants attacked Balabantaray’s vehicle. The former MLA and his supporters were en route to a religious ceremony dedicated to Maa Hingula when the attack occurred.

The incident triggered tension among local residents and Balabantaray’s followers. On being informed, the Jenapur IIC reached the scene and managed to bring the situation under control.

In his response, Balabantaray alleged the attack was orchestrated by the local stone mafia from the Dankari area.

Pranab Kumar Balabantaray currently serves as the in-charge of the Youth and Student Wings of BJD. He is the son of late BJD leader Kalpataru Das and was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly from Dharmasala constituency in both 2014 and 2019.