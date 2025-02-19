Mysuru (Karnataka): Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family members have been given a clean chit by the Karnataka Lokayukta in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam case.

CM Siddaramaiah was named as 'Accused No. 1', his wife B.M. Parvathi as 'Accused No. 2', and his brother-in-law Mallikarjunaswamy as 'Accused No. 3'.

A landowner, J. Devaraju, was named as 'Accused No. 4'.

It was alleged that CM Siddaramaiah fraudulently secured the allotment of 14 sites by MUDA in his wife’s name in exchange for the acquisition of 3.16 acres of land.

The Karnataka Lokayukta, which investigated the matter, has issued a clean chit to CM Siddaramaiah and the other accused.

This was conveyed in a notice to the petitioner, Snehamayi Krishna, on Wednesday.

The Lokayukta has instructed Snehamayi Krishna to approach the magistrate within a week of receiving the notice if he wishes to oppose the findings.

Superintendent of Police T.J. Udesh stated in the notice that the investigation concluded the case was of a civil nature and not fit for criminal investigation.

The charges were found to be either based on a misconception or a misunderstanding of the law, and no action could be initiated.

The notice further specified that no evidence was found against CM Siddaramaiah and the other accused as the fourth point.

The notice also stated that the charges against Accused Nos. 1 to 4 in the MUDA case were unproven due to a lack of evidence. The final report has been accepted by the court.

However, the alleged scam regarding the allotment of sites under the 50:50 ratio by MUDA will be further investigated, and a final report will be submitted under Section 173(8) of the CrPC.

Reacting to the development, Snehamayi Krishna said: “The entire nation has been eagerly awaiting this report, and now the Lokayukta officials, who are preparing to submit it to the honorable court, have issued a notice to me!”

“It seems there is a lack of evidence to support my allegations. Only officials who have compromised their conscience can produce such a report! This case is a glaring example of how investigating officers, under 'pressure', behave as if they are unaware of the evidence supporting the allegations,” Snehamayi Krishna alleged.

The MUDA scam has created a political storm in the state, with opposition parties vehemently demanding CM Siddaramaiah’s resignation.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also probing the matter.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court recently quashed a petition seeking an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

