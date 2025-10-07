Bhubaneswar: In the wake of the gruesome murder of a senior lawyer and leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Berhampur, Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday expressed serious concern over the worsening law and order situation in Odisha, saying that an atmosphere of fear has gripped the state even amid the festive season.

“In the midst of celebration, an environment of fear prevails across the state. People have started feeling insecure,” alleged Patnaik in a post on his X account on Tuesday.

Patnaik also termed the fatal gunshot of senior advocate Pitabas Panda near his residence in Berhampur city of Ganjam district as extremely heinous and painful.

He extended his condolences to the bereaved family members of the deceased Panda.

Patnaik said such incidents have terrified the common people in the state.

“Incidents like the horrific crime inside a Laxmi bus (public transport vehicle) in Kanas, the rape case in Rourkela, the communal tension in the peace-loving city of Cuttack and night curfew in Balasore are deeply worrying,” he noted.

Patnaik also criticised the BJP government over the alleged scam in the police sub-inspector recruitment, saying it has shattered the morale of the aspirant youths.

“The BJP government in the state has failed to maintain transparency and accountability in public recruitment,” he remarked.

“The BJP government has completely failed to maintain law and order in peaceful Odisha, which has created a climate of fear among citizens,” Patnaik added.

Questioning the government’s inaction in curbing rising crime, Partnaik wrote, “Why is the government not taking exemplary steps to prevent such crimes? It is high time the government acts responsibly and safeguards people’s interests.”

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress also targeted the BJP-led state government over the alleged deterioration of law and order in Odisha. The party alleged that despite Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi holding the Home portfolio, the state has been witnessing a daily surge in violent crimes. (IANS)