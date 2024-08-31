Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition (LOP) Naveen Patnaik today slammed the BJP government in Odisha by citing a host of issues including the alleged mismanagement during this year’s Rath Jatra and Ganjam hooch tragedy.

Patnaik, a five-time former Chief Minister, targeted the BJP government while participating in the demand discussion of Home department in the Assembly.

Patnaik claimed that there was a communal incident in Balasore district soon after the BJP government came to power in Odisha. Another communal incident took place in Khurda district recently. A man was killed. The communal harmony in the state should be maintained, he said.

The BJD president alleged mismanagement during this year’s Rath Jatra at Puri. The idol of Lord Balabhadra fell on the makeshift staircase during Pahandi procession near Srigundicha temple. This incident shocked millions of devotees, he said.

“There was a liquor tragedy in Ganjam district recently. The previous BJD government had always tried to check illicit liquor in the state,” Patnaik claimed.

The former Chief Minister came down heavily on the BJP government over an incident in which the Governor’s son allegedly attacked a government employee at Puri.

“If you are Governor’s son or minister’s son or MP’s son or MLA’s son or a senior officer’s son, is the law different for such a person? Is he immune from any prosecution? If this is the case then the people of Odisha should be informed that certain people are above the law. In my government no one was above the law,” stated Patnaik.