Bhubaneswar/Nuapada: As the polling date for the Nuapada bye-election draws closer, Opposition parties in Odisha have intensified their attacks on the ruling BJP, accusing it of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

A delegation of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha, alleging the BJP was employing children in its campaign activities for the November 11 bypoll. The delegation also cited viral visuals to substantiate the allegation and further accused the ruling party of attempting to influence women voters by distributing sarees.

The BJD leaders also expressed concern over the alleged delay in granting approval for the visit of Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik to Nuapada.

“The ruling BJP is blatantly violating the Model Code of Conduct. We have urged the CEO to take stringent action,” said BJD leader Sofia Alam, who was part of the delegation.

Congress accuses

The Congress party also lodged a separate complaint with the CEO, accusing the BJP of distributing ₹500 currency notes along with sarees to woo women voters. The delegation presented visual evidence of the alleged violation.

“Such attempts to influence voters are a clear violation of election norms. We demand strict action against the BJP leaders and workers involved,” said Congress leader Sonali Sahu.

Major candidates in fray

For the upcoming bypoll, the BJP has fielded Jay Dholakia, son of late Nuapada MLA Rajendra Dholakia. The BJD has nominated Snehangini Chhuria, while Congress has fielded Ghasiram Majhi as its candidate.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8. Dholakia had represented the Nuapada constituency four times since 2004.

Polling for the Nuapada Assembly constituency will be held on November 11, with counting scheduled for November 14.