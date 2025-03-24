Bhubaneswar: Legislators of Opposition Congress and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) continued their protest inside the Odisha Assembly on Monday over the issues of safety of women and reservation for OBCs in the state.

The massive pandemonium over the two issues led to multiple adjournments in the House.

The proceedings of the Assembly began on Monday with Odisha Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, moving a condolence motion on the demise of former Aul MLA, Devendra Sharma, which was supported by all parties.

Later, Opposition leaders stood near the podium of the Speaker and started shouting slogans over separate issues.

The Congress legislators once again held a protest by playing traditional musical instruments and demanded the formation of a House committee for women’s security in Odisha. They had resorted to this unique mode of protest last week also.

Members of the principal Opposition party BJD, holding placards disrupted the House proceedings demanding reservation for OBCs in education, employment etc.

Speaking to media persons, BJD leader Arun Sahoo said, “We are protesting for SC/ST and OBC rights. The share of SCs/STs in Odisha population is 40 per cent while the share of OBCs and SEBCs in Odisha is 54 per cent. When we held protests in the Assembly for the concerns of these 94 per cent, the BJP government kept mum on the issue without any action.

“We will fight for the issue in the Odisha Assembly, outside the House and across the state. We will continue our fight till the government listens to our demand on the issue.”

The Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam on Monday said that it was the duty of the state government to run the Assembly smoothly.

He said the government should come forward and accept the demand for the constitution of a House committee on women’s safety.

He also stated that the Congress party under the leadership of OPCC chief, Bhakta Charan Das, will stage a gherao of the Assembly on March 27 over women’s safety.

“We demand the formation of the House committee. Odisha will remain safe if we ensure the safety of our mothers in the state,” said Kadam.

The state Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Suresh Pujari on Monday criticised the Opposition for disrupting the House.

“The Assembly functions on the tax money collected from the common people. So, display of such indecent behaviour and disrupting House proceedings is not good for parliamentary democracy,” said Pujari.

He said that BJP is ready for discussions on any issue in the Odisha Assembly. Pujari further stated that the Speaker convened three all-party meetings in the last couple of days to end the deadlock in the Assembly, but to no avail. (IANS)