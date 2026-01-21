Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government over uncertainties surrounding the Dubai-Bhubaneswar direct flight service, urging it to intervene to safeguard tourism, trade, and connectivity.

The regional party, in a press statement, stated that the Dubai-Bhubaneswar direct flight service was flagged off by the BJD government from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) on May 15, 2023. It further added that the thrice-weekly service is crucial for over 40,000 Odias in the UAE.

The BJD urged the government to intervene to safeguard tourism, trade, and connectivity. The opposition BJD also stated that its government had made a budgetary provision of Rs 100 crore as viability gap funding every year to ensure the sustainability of the service.

It further underscored that after the direct flight was introduced in 2023, Dubai’s status as a major global travel hub had opened up new avenues for investment, trade, and tourism for the state, besides offering multiple options for leisure travellers from across the world looking to visit Odisha.

The party spokesperson, Lenin Mohanty, directly attacked the BJP government’s decision to end the direct flight service between Dubai and Bhubaneswar.

“Ending direct flight service is a sign of inefficiency of the BJP Government. This decision will affect the mobility and connectivity of over 40,000 Odias in the UAE. Odia diaspora is at risk and direct loss as IndiGo eyes ending Dubai-Bhubaneswar direct flight from March 2026,” said Mohanty.

The party also noted that the ongoing operational disruptions at IndiGo Airlines have created uncertainty over the future of the direct international flight between Odisha and the United Arab Emirates.

It also stated that the direct IndiGo service between Dubai and Bhubaneswar is likely to be discontinued from March 30, 2026, triggering concern among flyers and the Odia diaspora in the Gulf.

“Online bookings for the Dubai-Bhubaneswar route beyond March 30, 2026, are currently not being accepted. The development has sparked commotion among the flyers, including non-resident Odias and stakeholders who depend heavily on the route for travel, business and tourism,” stated Mohanty.

The Odisha Samaj UAE (OSUAE), the organisation of Odia diaspora in the Emirates, in a letter to the Chief Secretary of Odisha, has requested the state government to intervene in the matter and discuss with the concerned authorities and the airline to ensure that this critical air connectivity between Dubai and Bhubaneswar is retained.

The outfit also drew the attention of the state government towards the discontinuation of direct flight operating thrice a week between Abu Dhabi and Bhubaneswar, which significantly reduced direct air connectivity between Odisha and the UAE - inconveniencing a lot of people in Abu Dhabi and adjoining areas.