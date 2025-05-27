Bhubaneswar: A political slugfest has erupted in Odisha over the proposed Coastal Highway project, with the Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government of misleading the people of the state.

Addressing a press conference, senior BJD leader Sanjay Das Burma alleged the BJP-led State Government plans to downgrade the proposed highway from a four-lane to a two-lane project. He claimed this shift in planning follows the suspension of the tender notice for the first phase of the highway, which spans 176 km.

Das Burma pointed out the tender was recently cancelled—just four days ago—and called the move a “double betrayal” by the “double engine government,” referring to the BJP's control at both the Centre and the State level. He further warned the cancellation raises doubts about the future of the project’s second phase.

The BJD leader also criticised the Government for allegedly keeping the public in the dark about the status of the Jagannath Sadak project.

This historical roadway, stretching 516 km from Puri to Jagannath Ghat in Kolkata, was envisioned by the previous BJD government as a heritage restoration initiative.

“If the BJP government proceeds with the two-lane plan, the project’s completion could be delayed by another decade,” Das Burma warned.

He urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and the State Government to submit a proposal to the Centre for a four-lane highway and ensure timely implementation.

In response, BJP Odisha Vice President Biranchi Narayan Tripathy refuted the allegations, accusing the BJD of running a smear campaign against the State Government.

Tripathy challenged the Opposition to provide documentary evidence to back its claims and urged it to refrain from misleading the public.

Tripathy further alleged during its tenure, the BJD failed to cooperate with the Centre on the Coastal Highway and instead resorted to making misleading statements. He asserted under the BJP’s leadership, the project has gained momentum, with the Government initiating land acquisition and conducting regular reviews.

Describing the Coastal Highway as one of the State Government’s flagship projects, Tripathy said the initiative will boost Odisha’s economic development by connecting six ports. He also emphasised its strategic importance in improving disaster response in the State’s coastal regions.

The 413-km-long Coastal Highway is part of the Centre’s Bharatmala Pariyojana and has been conceptualised to improve connectivity along Odisha’s coastline. The project, initially proposed in 2015, is set to be executed in three phases.