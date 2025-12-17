Bhubaneswar: The allotment of a government bungalow to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in New Delhi has sparked a political controversy in the state, with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) alleging misuse of public funds and the ruling BJP dismissing the charges as politically motivated.

Criticising the Chief Minister for occupying official quarters at Teen Murti Lane in New Delhi, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said no previous Odisha Chief Minister had availed such a facility at the cost of the state exchequer. Referring to former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s 24-year tenure, Mohanty claimed Patnaik never opted for official accommodation during his visits to the national capital.

Mohanty alleged the Delhi quarters could be used for activities detrimental to the interests of Odisha and the Odia people. He also claimed a platoon of Odisha Police has been deployed at the New Delhi residence, suggesting a lack of trust in the Delhi Police and adding that the move would place an additional financial burden on the state.

Demanding a clarification from Chief Minister Majhi and the BJP, the BJD spokesperson further alleged certain journalists active on social media were acting as unofficial spokespersons for the Chief Minister.

He also alleged more than 100 meal plates, each costing around ₹4,000, are being sourced daily from luxury hotel Mayfair Hotels and consumed within a 400-metre radius of the Lok Seva Bhawan. Mohanty further claimed an individual named Jaiswal had emerged as a “super Chief Minister” in the state, and sought an explanation from the Chief Minister and the Odisha BJP.

BJP reacts

Responding to the allegations, BJP General Secretary Biranchi Narayan Tripathy said the BJD was struggling to come to terms with its defeat in the 2024 General Elections. He questioned the party’s role as the main opposition, asking how often the Leader of Opposition and Deputy Leader of Opposition had raised issues concerning the people of Odisha in the State Assembly over the past 17 years.

Tripathy asserted the Majhi government is focused on development and defended the allotment of official quarters in Delhi, stating such accommodation is necessary for the smooth functioning of the Chief Minister’s office during visits to the national capital. He added apart from Odisha, eight other states have also been allotted government quarters in Delhi.

Targeting the BJD further, Tripathy recalled during the previous regime, the road in front of former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s private residence was barricaded, restricting public movement, and a portion of the boundary wall of Bhubaneswar airport was demolished, accompanied by the deployment of a large number of police personnel.

Dismissing the controversy as a “non-issue,” Tripathy said the BJD was a “sinking ship” and accused the party of making baseless allegations merely to remain in the media spotlight, adding that leaders were leaving the party and none were joining it.