Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the principal Opposition party in Odisha, has reconstituted its IT and Social Media cell with the appointment of new coordinators, content writers, steering committee and implementation committee.

The Naveen Patnaik-led party has appointed general secretary (youth affairs) Amaresh Patri as the co-convenor of its IT and Social Media cell.

Jyoti Ranjan Jena has been appointed as the campaign team coordinator while Biswa Pratap Sahoo has been made research team coordinator.

Similarly, Krushnapriya Mishra and Lagnajit Mohanty have been made content writer coordinators.

The BJD supremo has appointed Rashmi Ranjan Choudhury and Umesh Sharma as the state level and micro level influencer coordinators in party’s social media cell.

The regional party has also appointed a 13-member steering committee and a 15-member implementation committee in its IT and Social Media cell.

Former ministers Prasanna Acharya, Pramila Mallik, Pratap Jena, Snehangini Chhuria, Pritiranjan Gharai and Tusarkanti Behera have been included in the steering committee.

Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das, several former MLAs, ex-MP Sarmishtha Sethi, party’s youth wing president Chinmaya Kumar Sahoo and student wing president Ipsita Sahu have been made members of the implementation committee.