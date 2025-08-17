Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after he complained of uneasiness.

Doctors said Patnaik was suffering from dehydration, but his condition is stable and he is responding well to treatment. He is currently under the care of Dr. Alok Panigrahi.

Odisha health Minister Mukesh Mahaling visited the hospital and enquired about Patnaik’s health.

It may be recalled that on June 20, Patnaik, who is also the President of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), had undergone spine surgery for cervical arthritis at a hospital in Mumbai.

In an X post, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed speedy recovery of Patnaik.

ବିରୋଧୀ ଦଳ ନେତା ଶ୍ରୀଯୁକ୍ତ @Naveen_Odishaଙ୍କ ଅସୁସ୍ଥତା ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣିବାକୁ ପାଇଲି। ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ନିକଟରେ ତାଙ୍କର ଦ୍ରୁତ ଆରୋଗ୍ୟ ଓ ଉତ୍ତମ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା କରୁଛି। — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) August 17, 2025

Confirming Patnaik's hospitalisation in Bhubnaeswar, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in an X post stated Maha prabhu Shree Jagannath' blessings and love of the pepole of Odisha are with him. Patnaik will be disharged soon, the X post added.