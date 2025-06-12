Mumbai: Former president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee Nana Patole on Thursday, while taking a dig at the BJP-led Central government, made a controversial statement on Operation Sindoor, saying that it was a "video game on a computer".

“The statement of the External Affairs Minister made it clear which places in Pakistan we were going to target. Then they removed their people from those places. This means that it was like a game that children play on computers. India had told Pakistan in advance which places they were going to attack,” claimed Patole.

Hitting back, State BJP chief and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “Congress leader Nana Patole, by making an offensive statement that Operation Sindoor is a computer game, has once again proved that Congress’ hand is with Pakistan. Insulting this operation, which instils fear in the hearts of India’s enemies, is not just an insult to our brave soldiers and their valour but to the entire nation of India. Does this insensitive person, Nana Patole’s even realise how much pain his absurd statement will cause to the families of our martyrs?”

Bawankule, in his sharp response to Patole’s comment, said, “Operation Sindoor is not a computer game; it is a courageous and valiant action carried out against the hideouts of Pakistan’s terrorists. It is a blazing saga of bravery that strikes fear into the hearts of traitors! Does Congress think that the courage of our country’s soldiers, the actions taken against terrorism, and the struggle to protect Mother India are all just a game? Your leader, Rahul Gandhi, also insults India abroad. Congress has already shown its despicable mentality by demanding proof of the surgical strike.”

Bawankule further stated, “But today, the nation is awake. The country is watching who stands with our brave soldiers and who stands with Pakistan! Nana, India will never forgive your anti-national mentality. Your heart and mind have become corrupt. I strongly condemn your disgusting mindset.”

Earlier, Patole claimed that the Indian government stopped Operation Sindoor after the US threatened to stop trade.

The Congress leader said the US President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened both countries and forced them to cease hostilities. “The US had threatened to stop trade if they did not agree to a ceasefire. India stopped Operation Sindoor after that,” he remarked.

Patole targeted the BJP-led government by asking a barrage of questions, such as “Where are the terrorists in the Pahalgam attack hiding? How are they still absconding? Why have they not been found yet? Why have the links of terrorists not yet been found?”

