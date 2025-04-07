Bhubaneswar: In a meeting with members of minority communities at the Naveen Niwas, Leader of Opposition and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik reaffirmed the party’s unwavering commitment to its secular ideology.

Patnaik emphasised the BJD’s decision to exit the alliance with the BJP in 2009 was a deliberate step to uphold its secular values. "To preserve our secular ideology, we parted ways with the BJP in 2009," he said.

Highlighting the party’s continued efforts toward minority welfare, Patnaik added the BJD has consistently worked for the betterment of minority communities and will continue to do so.

Invoking the legacy of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik, he stated, “Biju Babu stood with the minorities. I am following the same path.”

Rajya Sabha MP Muzibulla Khan, along with senior BJD leaders Debi Prasad Mishra and Sanjay Dasburma, were also present at the meeting.