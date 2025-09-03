Bhubaneswar: The Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today accused the BJP Government in Odisha of neglecting the upliftment of SC and ST communities, targeting it over delays in the Anwesha scheme and amendments to investigation norms under the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

At a press conference held at Shankha Bhawan, BJD Chief Whip and MLA Pramila Mallick alleged despite the academic year 2024–25 beginning five months ago, no grants have been released under the Anwesha scheme, which supports tribal students with school fees, uniforms, books, hostel facilities, and healthcare. She claimed the State Government was deliberately trying to shut down the scheme, terming it “deeply unfortunate.”

The Anwesha scheme was launched in 2015–16 by then Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Mallick further alleged this year, leftover funds were withdrawn, creating a crisis in hostels, forcing many students to drop out. Quoting the UDISE report, she said the dropout rate at the secondary level has risen to 9.8%.

Former Minister and BJD Vice President Sudam Marndi criticised the government for amending norms under the SC & ST Atrocities Act. Until recently, only DSP-rank officers were authorised to investigate such cases. However, through a notification issued on August 30, 2025, Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors have now been empowered to investigate.

Marndi described the move as a “calculated attack” on the rights of SC/ST communities, who constitute around 40% of Odisha’s population, and demanded immediate withdrawal of the order, warning of statewide protests otherwise.

BJD Media Coordinator Priyabrata Majhi pointed out Rule 7 of the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Rules, 1995, framed under Section 23(1) of the 1989 Act, clearly mandates only DSP-rank officers can investigate such cases. He argued the Odisha Government lacks the authority to override rules formulated by the Centre and approved by Parliament.

“If the State had delegated powers to officers senior to DSP, it would have been legally sound. But by downgrading investigation to lower-ranking officers, the government is denying justice to SC and ST victims of atrocities,” Majhi said.