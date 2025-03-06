Bhubaneswar: The controversy over the vandalisation of legendary leader and former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik’s statue intensified, with the Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) demanding the immediate arrest of Mahanga MLA Sarada Pradhan after photos of him with the accused individuals surfaced.

Addressing a press conference, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty claimed the photos prove the Mahanga MLA has links with the accused and incited them to damage the statue, which was built by local villagers in Mahanga. Mohanty further alleged the ruling BJP, in collaboration with the Independent MLA from Mahanga, is attempting to undermine the legacy of Biju Patnaik.

The BJD leader also criticised the State Government for shifting the Panchayati Raj Diwas celebrations from March 5 (Biju Patnaik’s birth anniversary) to April 24.

Meanwhile, BJP workers staged a protest in Bhubaneswar, alleging that the arrested miscreants were actually BJD workers. They accused the BJD of conspiring to malign the State Government and displayed photos in which the arrested individuals were reportedly seen with senior BJD leader and former Mahanga MLA Pratap Jena.

BJP protesters further alleged that it was shameful for BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik to disrespect his own father by allegedly orchestrating the vandalism to create political turmoil.

The Cuttack Police, after analysing CCTV footage, arrested three individuals within 24 hours of the incident on Wednesday for their involvement in damaging the statue.

Speaking at the BJD headquarters, Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik criticised the BJP Government for its delayed action in addressing the vandalism incident in Mahanga, Cuttack district.