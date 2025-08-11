Bhubaneswar: Targeting the BJP Government in Odisha over a surge in violence against women, the Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today announced plans to organise a padyatra (protest march) on October 2.

BJD Vice President Debi Prasad Mishra said the protest will highlight the State Government’s alleged failure to curb crimes against women and address long-standing inter-state river disputes, including the Polavaram and Mahanadi water issues. He added the party will reach out to the public to raise awareness about the increasing incidents of atrocities against women.

Meanwhile, the Congress has also announced a protest campaign. The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) will launch a ‘Sambidhan Banchao Satyagraha’ (Save the Constitution Movement) from Malkangiri on October 2.

OPCC President Bhakta Charan Das said the campaign will include padayatras across all 147 Assembly constituencies, with participation from senior leaders of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).