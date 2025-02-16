Bhubaneswar: Following the death of one more person due to diarrhoea in Kanas block of Puri district today, Opposition BJD demanded a statement from Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on the issue.

Former Minister and BJD leader Sanjay Das Burma accused the Chief Minister of observing silence, despite outbreak of diarrhoea in five panchayats of Kanas from over past one month.

Das Burma further alleged the Health Department is hiding the figures on affected people in Kanas block that is located a little over 50 kms away from Bhubaneswar. The BJD leader claimed seven persons have succumbed to diarrhoea so far and over 500 persons are suffering from the disease have been undergoing treatment.

He said families of those who died of diarrhoea are yet to receive compensation from the Government. Moreover, the kin were not given the financial assistance under the Harischandra Yojana. He accused failure on the part of Odisha Government in dealing with the situation.

Continuing with the allegations, Das Burma stated the BJP Government in the State halted the laying of pipes for drinking water supply to households that was started by the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD Government. Even though 80% of the work were completed, the present government discontinued with the mega drinking water project leading to the outbreak of the water-borne disease.

He demanded immediate supply of piped drinking water to the households in Puri district and other affected areas.

The BJD leader said the State Government is yet to take any concrete steps despite the fact the polluted water of Gangua is polluting Daya, Makara, Rajua, Bhargavi, Ratnachira and Luna rivers, causing pollution the Chilika Lake as well.

He demanded a high-level coordination meeting of the Health, Water Resources and Panchayati Raj Departments to chalk out a long-term programme.