New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address two public rallies on Monday in the poll-bound state of Jharkhand to garner support for the BJP candidates contesting the upcoming elections in the Garhwa and Chaibasa Assembly segments.

As per the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Prime Minister will first address the first public rally in Garhwa at around 11.30 a.m. and the other at around 3 p.m. in Chaibasa. These will be PM Modi's first-ever poll rallies in Jharkhand after the announcement of the two-phase Assembly poll dates -- November 13 and November 20.

Jharkhand unit BJP president and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi on Sunday inspected the venue of PM Modi's public rally in Garhwa.

Taking to X, the state BJP posted two photographs, stating that "ahead of PM Modi's arrival tomorrow, Marandi inspected the programme venue at Chetwa Maidan in Garhwa".

Senior party leaders, including Jharkhand unit BJP vice president Vikas Pritam, were also present.

Earlier on Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah in Ranchi unveiled the BJP's manifesto or 'Sankalp Patra' for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, pledging to protect the state’s "Roti, Maati, Beti" (livelihood, land, and daughters) from infiltrators.

HM Shah emphasised the BJP's commitment to Jharkhand's development and targeted the current state government for alleged failures in safeguarding tribal communities and upholding progress.

Addressing a gathering, Amit Shah accused the Hemant Soren-led government of allowing infiltrators to threaten Jharkhand's identity and resources, stating, "The Jharkhand election is not just about changing the government but securing Jharkhand's future. People must decide if they want a corrupt administration or a BJP government under PM Modi's leadership that prioritises development and protects 'Roti, Maati, Beti'."

Attacking the Jharkhand Chief Minister, HM Shah said: "Under Hemant Soren, every developmental effort of PM Modi's government has stalled. Today, the BJP stands before the people of Jharkhand with renewed promises."

Expressing concern over the plight of Jharkhand's youth, the Home Minister remarked: "The youth, troubled by unemployment and exam paper leaks, are looking at the BJP with hope. Jharkhand's public seeks a government that benefits the poor, unlike those who engage in corruption and loot the people."

HM Shah also highlighted the BJP's reliability in fulfilling its promises, declaring, "This 'Sankalp Patra' stands apart because the BJP does what it says. This is why Jharkhand's backward classes, tribals, Dalits, and urban populations are looking at us with hope and expectations."

Stressing the manifesto's commitment to Jharkhand's unique identity, he stated, "The Sankalp Patra declares our dedication to safeguarding Jharkhand's land, tackling corruption, and improving governance. The BJP is devoted to defending the state's borders, ensuring Adivasi identity, and protecting 'Roti, Maati, Beti'."

