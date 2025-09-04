Bhubaneswar: Expressing dissatisfaction over the Centre’s recent revision of Goods and Services Tax (GST) slab rates, the Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today reiterated its demand for complete exemption of GST on kendu leaves and handloom products.

Addressing a press conference at Shankha Bhawan, BJD Senior Vice President Debi Prasad Mishra said the party has been pressing for GST waiver on kendu leaves since 2018. He recalled former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had written multiple letters to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking the exemption.

Mishra argued the Centre’s decision to reduce GST on kendu leaves from 18% to 5% would not significantly benefit the tribal and poor workers engaged in leaf collection. These workers will see no real gain from this revision, he remarked.

Echoing the demand, BJD Senior Vice President and MLA Niranjan Pujari stressed the need for GST exemption on handloom products. He said artisans from economically weaker sections depend on this sector for livelihood and exemption would encourage and sustain traditional crafts. Currently, handloom products attract 5% GST.

The BJD also flagged concerns the revised GST slabs could result in a revenue loss of around ₹1,000 crore per month for Odisha. The party urged the Centre to compensate the State for this shortfall.