New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will sound the poll bugle for Congress in the Delhi Assembly elections by addressing a ‘Jai Bheem-Jai Samvidhan’ rally in Seelampur Assembly in East Delhi on January 13 (Monday), a party leader said on Saturday.

In one of the first signals from Delhi Congress about its plans to press into service its star campaigners for the February 5 Assembly election, AICC In-charge of Delhi Congress Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin said Congress was on a strong footing in the city after Rahul Gandhi’s constant interaction with all sections of people.

Qazi Nizamuddin said that Congress workers from across the Capital and general public will attend the rally.

He said that Congress’ election prospects have got stronger after Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav’s highly successful month-long Delhi Nyay Yatra, which attracted the participation of lakhs of residents of Delhi, who have pledged their support to the party.

He said Delhi voters want to back the Congress in the Delhi Assembly elections to save the city from the devastation caused by 11 years of misrule by the Arvind Kejriwal Government, which was aided and abetted by the BJP.

Others present at the press conference were AICC co-incharges of Delhi Congress Sukhwinder Singh Danny and Danish Abrar, former Delhi Minister Narendra Nath, ex-MLA Hari Shankar Gupta, spokesperson Abhay Dubey, Rashmi Singh Miglani and Aasma Tasleem.

Qazi Nizamuddin said that during the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Srinagar, which had witnessed massive public participation, Rahul Gandhi had interacted with all sections of people, which gave him a deep insight into the struggles, trials and tribulations of the common people in their everyday life.

Since then, Rahul Gandhi has been part of the drudgery of the common people’s struggles for survival by closely interacting with them, joining in their works, whether they were truck drivers, pottery makers, bakers, tailors, cobblers, barbers, mechanics, vegetable sellers, farmers etc.

Qazi Nizamuddin said that Rahul Gandhi has been speaking up for the common people, raising their voice, expressing their concerns, protecting the Constitution and Democracy, and his rally in Seelampur will set the tone for Delhi Congress’ aggressive campaign.

He said that the Congress would be fighting to throw out the corrupt and incompetent AAP from power, save the city from devastation, and put the Capital back on the development track.

