Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday appointed central observers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in three states — Bihar, Haryana and Odisha.

The announcement was made through a press release, issued by the party’s national general secretary Arun Singh.

According to the release, BJP national president Nitin Nabin has appointed central observers to oversee the election process in different states.

For Bihar, the party has appointed Vijay Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and Harsh Malhotra, Union Minister of State as the central observers.

They will supervise party coordination and election-related activities during the Rajya Sabha polls.

The terms of several Rajya Sabha members from Bihar are coming to an end, including Ramnath Thakur, Upendra Kushwaha, Harivansh Narayan Singh, Amarendra Dhari Singh, and Premchand Gupta.

Nominees of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have filed nominations for all five seats.

Among the candidates are Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister of Bihar, Ramnath Thakur, and Upendra Kushwaha, chief of Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

BJP national president Nitin Nabin and Shivesh Kumar filed as BJP candidates for the Rajya Sabha poll. RJD has given a ticket to Amrendra Dhari Singh to contest the Rajya Sabha election.

The Election Commission of India recently announced elections for 37 Rajya Sabha seats across Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Bihar. Voting for the Rajya Sabha elections will take place on March 16. The overall election process will conclude on March 20.

Apart from Bihar, the BJP has also appointed observers for other states also. Harsh Sanghvi, Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, has been appointed as observer for Haryana and Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Minister of State for Rural Development in Maharashtra, as observer for Odisha.

The appointment of observers is aimed at ensuring smooth coordination and monitoring of the party’s strategy during the Rajya Sabha elections.