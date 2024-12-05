Kolkata: Rebellion seems to be brewing in the Trinamool Congress camp against the party's Lok Sabha member from Krishnanagar constituency in Nadia district of West Bengal, Mahua Moitra, as six legislators from Nadia on Thursday wrote a letter to the party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of running a 'parallel party administration' in the district, bypassing the MLAs.

A copy of the letter signed by the six legislators was also forwarded to Trinamool Congress' state vice-president in West Bengal, Subrata Bakshi. The six legislators from Nadia district who have signed the complaint letter are Bimalendu Sinha Roy from Karimpur; Rukbanur Rahman from Chapra; Kallol Khan from Nakashipara; Manik Bhattacharya from Palashipara; Ujjal Biswas from Krishnanagar-Dakshin and Nasiruddin Ahmed from Kaliganj.

Party insiders said that the main complaint against Moitra by the six legislators is that she is "totally bypassing the opinion of the local MLAs in replacing block presidents, booth presidents and area presidents in the district".

They also accused the Lok Sabha member of giving assurances to some local Trinamool Congress MLAs of nominating them as the party candidates in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, replacing the existing (sitting) legislators.

They have also complained about her non-availability at different organisational programmes in the district. Moitra, however, refused to make any comment on the matter when reached out by this correspondent.

Party insiders said that the six rebel legislators first verbally informed the party leadership about their complaints against the sitting party Lok Sabha member from Krishnanagar after the ongoing Winter Session of the Assembly resumed on November 25. They were advised to submit the complaint in writing as per protocol, which they did on Thursday. (IANS)