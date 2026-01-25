Patna:Tejashwi Yadav was appointed the National Working President of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday during the party's executive meeting in Patna.

Tejashwi seeks Lalu Prasad Yadav’s blessings after appointment

Following his appointment, Tejashwi touched his father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's feet to seek his blessings.

Several senior party leaders have welcomed the decision, asserting that the RJD will become even stronger under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership.

This decision is seen as a critical component of the party's future strategy. This appointment is anticipated to enhance the RJD's influence in Bihar politics moving forward.

On this occasion, the RJD posted on the social media platform X, "The beginning of a new era. Tejashwi Yadav appointed Working President of the Rashtriya Janata Dal."

Rohini Acharya criticises leadership, raises questions over party’s direction

Meanwhile, Lalu Yadav's daughter and Tejashwi's sister, Rohini Acharya, took a dig at the appointment, writing in an X post, "The pinnacle of politics -- in a way, the grand finale of a man's glorious innings, congratulations to the sycophants and the 'Infiltrator Gang' on the coronation of the "prince turned puppet in their hands".

Earlier in the day, Rohini Acharya questioned the party's current situation, leadership role, and internal affairs in a post.

She launched a sharp attack on the party's present leadership, without naming anyone, saying the current condition of the Rashtriya Janata Dal was "dire" and "worrisome" and that those presently at the helm must be held accountable.

In an emotional and strongly worded post on X, Rohini Acharya said that anyone who truly represents "Laluvad" in its real sense would inevitably raise questions about the party's present state and speak out against those responsible, regardless of the consequences.

Rohini alleged that the real control of the party had slipped into the hands of "infiltrators and conspirators", whom she claimed were planted by political opponents with the sole objective of destroying Laluvad.

She appealed to party workers and leaders who consider themselves true followers of Lalu Prasad Yadav's ideology to openly oppose such elements.

(IANS)