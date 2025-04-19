Mumbai: In a significant development, estranged cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray on Saturday signalled a willingness to set aside their past differences and unite for the larger cause of protecting Maharashtra’s interests and preserving the Marathi language.

Uddhav Thackeray, who leads the Shiv Sena (UBT), and Raj Thackeray, founder of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), voiced strong opposition to the MahaYuti government’s decision to make Hindi a compulsory subject from Classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English-medium schools.

Both leaders, speaking on separate platforms, suggested they were open to collaboration on issues crucial to the state’s identity and culture -- particularly at a time when Marathi has been granted classical language status by the BJP-led central government.

In an interview with actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar, Raj Thackeray said, “The disputes and fights between Uddhav and me are minor -- Maharashtra is much bigger than all that. These differences are proving costly for the existence of Maharashtra and the Marathi people.”

He added, “Coming together is not difficult, it’s a matter of will. It’s not just about my desire or selfishness. We need to look at the bigger picture. All Marathi people across political parties should unite and form a single party.”

Raj Thackeray further distinguished his past political decisions from the rebellion led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. “I left Shiv Sena when MLAs and MPs were with me. Even then, I chose to walk alone because I couldn't work under anyone except Balasaheb Thackeray. I had no objection to working with Uddhav. The question is -- does the other side have the will to work with me?”

“If Maharashtra wants us to come together, let Maharashtra speak up. I don’t let my ego get in the way of such matters,” he said.

Responding at a Bhartiya Kamgar Sena function, Uddhav Thackeray expressed similar sentiments. “I’m ready to put aside petty disputes. I appeal to all Marathi people to unite in the interest of Maharashtra. But there is a condition -- when we pointed out in Parliament that industries were being shifted to Gujarat, if we had united then, we could have formed a government that worked for Maharashtra. We cannot keep switching sides -- supporting them one day, opposing them the next, and then compromising again.”

“Anyone who acts against Maharashtra’s interests -- I will not welcome them, invite them home, or sit with them. Let this be clear first, and then let us work together for Maharashtra,” he asserted.

MNS general secretary Sandeep Deshpande welcomed the tone of reconciliation but posed a key question -- “Raj Thackeray rightly asked -- does the other party truly want to come together? Until that is clear, the conversation is incomplete. We all want what’s best for Maharashtra. But do others feel the same way?”

Echoing the sentiment, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve said, “As a Marathi manoos, it’s important for all forces to unite. Whether it is Uddhav or Raj, both are brothers. The political context may differ, but at the end of the day, the bond remains. There are many who are willing to mediate in this matter.”

