Chennai: Tamil megastar Rajinikanth praised Vijay’s successful entry into politics, saying the Tamil superstar’s maiden political conference was well-organised.

Rajinikanth, while speaking to the media during Diwali festivities outside his Chennai residence, responded to questions regarding Vijay’s political debut and his first public event held in Vikkaravandi, Villupuram district, on October 27.

“He conducted the conference very successfully. My greetings to him,” Rajinikanth said, complimenting Vijay’s efforts.

However, Rajinikanth refrained from commenting on allegations raised by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader during the same conference.

Vijay, one of the biggest Tamil superstars, is the first to enter the political arena on such a scale since the late M.G. Ramachandran (MGR), who founded the AIADMK and served as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Vijay’s political debut is anticipated to realign the political landscape in the state.

Notably, Rajinikanth himself had previously announced plans to enter politics, intending to contest the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

However, he later reversed his decision, announcing that he would not run for office and that his fan club, Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), would remain a charitable organisation rather than become a political party.

“I regret to inform you that I cannot enter politics. Only I know the pain I endured to make this decision. I will continue to do whatever I can for the public, but I apologise that I cannot start a party,” Rajinikanth had said.

Vijay’s recent plunge into politics has captured public attention, with political observers noting that his debut event has sent shockwaves through Tamil Nadu’s Dravidian parties, including both the DMK and AIADMK.

The TVK leader has also announced that his party will contest all 231 Assembly seats in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

K.M. Radhakrishnan, a political observer and former journalist, told IANS: “Vijay’s entry will definitely reshape Tamil Nadu politics. It will depend on how effectively he conveys his message to the public in the long and challenging campaign ahead. People have shown an interest in fresh faces, and Vijay could make an impact in the 2026 Assembly elections if he manages to resonate with voters.”

