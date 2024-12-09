New Delhi: The country’s youth need to lead the country in politics just like they have done in technology and other fields, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

Addressing an event at Ramakrishna Math in Gujarat via video conferencing, PM Modi highlighted the Government’s resolve to bring 1 lakh talented and energetic youth into politics in the coming times.

He added that these youth would become the new face of Indian politics in the 21st century and the future of the country.

Noting that the country has a big opportunity due to its young population, PM Modi stressed the need to prepare the youth for leadership in every field of nation-building.

“There is a need for our youth to lead the country in politics just like technology and other fields,” he said.

The Prime Minister announced that the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda on January 12, 2025, will be celebrated as Youth Day.

To mark the Youth Day, the Government would organise a Viksit Bharat Young Leaders’ Dialogue in Delhi where 2,000 selected participants from across the country would be invited and lakhs of youth would join from across India.

He added that the resolution of a developed India from the perspective of the youth would be discussed and a roadmap to connect the youth with politics would be prepared at the event.

Reciting Swami Vivekananda’s quotation about the power of the youth, the Prime Minister said that now was the time for India to march ahead and we must take up that responsibility.

He added that India had started a new journey of Amrit Kaal and resolved to move towards becoming a developed country.

Stressing that we need to achieve the goal of “Viksit Bharat 2047” within a stipulated time frame, PM Modi said, “India is the youngest nation in the world whose youth have proven their capability and capacity in the world.”

It is the youth power of India that is leading the world's biggest companies and has taken charge of India's development, he said.

(IANS)