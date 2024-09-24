Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday lashed out at his critics for finding fault with him for raising his voice against adulteration of Tirupati laddu and warned that attacks on Sanatana Dharma will not be tolerated.

Making it clear that he would not keep quiet over the attacks on Sanatana Dharma, the actor-politician also slammed actor Prakash Raj saying secularism is not a one-way affair.

The Jana Sena chief was talking to media persons after purification rituals at Kanaka Druga temple here as part of his 11-day ‘Prayaschita Deeksha’ (penance) over the alleged presence of animal fat in the ghee used for making laddu prasadam of Tirumala temple.

Pawan Kalyan questioned those criticising him for undertaking ‘Deeksha’ and for speaking out against the adulteration.

“Why should I not speak out? Should I not speak when my house is attacked,” he asked.

The Deputy Chief Minister said he was not speaking against any religion. He said he was questioning YSR Congress leaders who are also Hindus but failed to discharge their duties as chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).

Stating that he has been an ardent follower of Sanatana Dharma from his childhood, the Jana Sena leader said he would not remain silent if Dharma was attacked.

Responding to the comments made by Prakash Raj, Pawan Kalyan asked if he spoke against any religion.

“Prakash Raj Garu, you have to learn your lessons. I respect you. It’s not just Prakash Raj but all the people who think in the name of secularism you can go haywire. Let me tell you guys. We are extremely hurt. Don’t make a mockery out of our sentiments,” he said.

“We are deeply hurt. It may be fun for you. It’s not fun for us. It’s a deep anguish, deep pain. Don’t ever forget. Think 100 times before you speak about Sanatana Dharma. Enough of this,” he added.

Expressing his anguish over attacks on Sanatana Dharma and Hindu Gods and Goddesses, the actor-politician asked if they would dare to speak the same way about other religions.

He reiterated the demand for a board for the protection of Sanatana Dharma. “Sanatana Dharma Raksha Board is the order of the day. We can’t go on defending every time,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan took strong exception to provocative remarks made by YSRCP leaders and former Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy over adulteration. He said they should either admit their mistakes or keep quiet.

(IANS)