Bhubaneswar: Amid ongoing potato crisis in Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi talked to neighbouring state West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requesting her to open up the supplies.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a statement said the Odisha CM spoke to his West Bengal counterpart over telephone today. During the discussion CM Majhi informed West Bengal CM Banerjee that the potato supply was nomalised after talks in Delhi. However, Odisha faced a short supply of potatoes a few days later, CM Majhi continued.

He requested the West Bengal CM to take measures so that potato supply to Odisha gets back to normal.

The CMO statement further mentioned the West Bengal CM has assured to take appropriate steps regarding resumption of the supply of potatoes to Odisha.

Due to West Bengal's ban on supply of potatoes to other states, Odisha has been facing shortage of potatoes since mid-July. The move of West Bengal resulted in a sharp rise of the tuber price in Odisha to Rs 55 to Rs 60 per kg.

In a bid to tame down the potato crisis, the Odisha Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department started the process to provide potatoes at fair price shops. All ration cardholders will be able to purchase three kg potatoes at Rs 100 at such shops.