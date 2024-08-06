Bhubaneswar: In response to the ongoing potato shortage, the Odisha government will increase procurement of the tuber from Uttar Pradesh. This decision was discussed in a meeting chaired by Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra at the State Guest House's conference hall today.

The meeting was attended by departmental officers, NAFED representatives, and members of traders’ and cold store associations.

Minister Patra said that the procurement process from Uttar Pradesh has been expedited and will continue to increase. Potatoes from UP are already available in several locations across the state, bringing relief to both consumers and traders, he said.

The Minister emphasized that these high-quality potatoes are well-suited for the Odisha market, and the government is taking various steps to benefit consumers.

He also mentioned that this decision was prompted by the monopolistic practices of the West Bengal government in potato supply. The Odisha government is working with NAFED to ensure a steady supply from UP and other states, urging cooperation from godown owners and traders, said Patra.

Additionally, Departmental Principal Secretary Vir Vikram Yadav warned against traders engaging in unfair practices to inflate prices, assuring that measures are being taken to control prices and protect consumers.