Bhubaneswar: Odisha's Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra today said the ongoing potato crisis in the state is expected to be resolved within the next few days as fresh supplies of potatoes are anticipated from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

“We will soon receive adequate potato supplies from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, which will help ease the current shortage in Odisha. This influx will also lead to a reduction in potato prices,” said Minister Patra.

He further mentioned that traders have been instructed to prepare for the incoming supplies and to ensure that potato prices remain stable.

In a positive development, five trucks loaded with potatoes arrived at the Aiginia potato godown on Thursday, providing some relief to consumers.

Although the current supply may still be insufficient, traders expressed optimism that they will soon receive more potatoes from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. Traders noted that while potatoes from Uttar Pradesh are yet to arrive, the last shipment was received four days ago.

Sudhakar Panda, General Secretary of the Odisha Traders Association (OTA), earlier highlighted the scarcity of potatoes in local godowns, which has driven up prices. "We don't have any potato stock at the Aiginia godown in Bhubaneswar. It has been two days since the last supply arrived," Panda stated, adding that traders with even a small amount of stock are selling it at high prices.