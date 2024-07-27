Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: Amid high price of potato in Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today informed that potato supply from West Bengal has been normalised.

The issue was resolved following a discussion with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a meeting in New Delhi, he wrote on his official handle X after attending NITI Aayog meeting today.

ରାଜ୍ଯରେ ଦେଖାଦେଇଥିବା ଆଳୁ ଯୋଗାଣ ସମସ୍ଯା ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀମତୀ @MamataOfficial ଙ୍କ ସହ ଭେଟି ଆଲୋଚନା କରିଛି। ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗରୁ ଓଡ଼ିଶାକୁ ଆଳୁ ଆସିବା ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟା ସ୍ଵାଭାବିକ ହୋଇଛି। ଏହି ଅସ୍ଥାୟୀ ସମସ୍ଯାର ସମାଧାନ ପାଇଁ ଯୋଗାଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଗୋଦାମରେ ସ୍ଥିତିର ସମୀକ୍ଷା କରିବା ସହ ସ୍ଥିତି… — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) July 27, 2024

Majhi, who visited New Delhi to attend the NITI Aayog meeting, met his West Bengal counterpart and urged her to resolve the issue.

At the meeting, the Odisha CM discussed the 'grave' situation that occurred in the consumer market in Odisha due to the disruption of potato supply from West Bengal.

Following the discussion, the export of potatoes from West Bengal resumed, Majhi mentioned on the X.

This apart, Supplies Minister Krushna Chandra Patra has reviewed the situation visiting the godowns in the state.

The state government is taking necessary initiatives to control the potato price and address the supply issue at the earliest, the CM said.

Worth mentioning, hundreds of trucks loaded with potatoes were stranded on Odisha-Bengal border at Laxmanath Toll Plaza yesterday after the West Bengal government reportedly halted the export. With scarcity of potato supply from the neighbouring state, the price of essential vegetable skyrocketed in Odisha market.