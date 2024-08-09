Bhubaneswar: In a decisive step to tackle the ongoing potato crisis, the Odisha Government has plans to procure potatoes through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED), said Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra.

The move aims to stabilize the supply and ensure that consumers can purchase the staple at an affordable rate of Rs 30 per kilogram.

Patra said the decision is expected to alleviate the potato shortage and make the essential commodity accessible to all.

The first phase of procurement involves an order for 300 metric tonnes of potatoes, which is expected to reach the state by the coming weekend. Initially, the potatoes will be distributed through government retail outlets in key cities including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur, and Berhampur, the minister said.

He has instructed department officials to take all necessary measures to ensure the smooth implementation of this initiative.