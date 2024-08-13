Bhubaneswar: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan sought necessary changes in the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Act, 2020, introduced by the BJD Government in Odisha.

In a letter, Pradhan wrote to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urging him to make necessary amendments to rectify the discrepancies in the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Act in accordance with legal and regulatory frameworks.

He highlighted the importance of amendments to restore confidence among educators, protect the autonomy of educational institutions and ensure that the state upholds the highest standards of education.

In his letter, Pradhan mentioned that the then state government had enacted the Odisha University Amendment Act for political reasons, which brought several extensive changes to the original 1989 Act. These changes not only created conflicts with the provisions and regulations set by the UGC but also undermined the interests and autonomy of educational institutions.

He pointed out that, especially in the context of the Supreme Court's ruling on Gambhirdan K. Gadhvi vs The State of Gujarat case on March 3, 2022, these inconsistencies are a matter of serious concern, where the UGC's supreme regulatory authority over state-enacted laws in the education sector has been clearly upheld.

Notably, the previous government's steps were aimed at curtailing the autonomy of educational institutions in Odisha and casting doubts on the credibility of educators in the state.

The Union Minister emphasized that Odisha has a tradition of producing independent and highly respected educators, who have played a significant role in nation-building and creating a vibrant learning environment in the state's educational institutions. Eminent persons like Dr. Prana Krushna Parija, Professor Sriram Chandra Dash, Professor Chintamani Acharya, Dr. Sadasiva Mishra, and Dr. Mahendra Kumar Rout have distinguished themselves as dignified and independent educators. Therefore, it is imperative to immediately reconsider the previous government's efforts to undermine the credibility of the state's educators and educational institutions.

The UGC's regulations are prepared after extensive deliberation and discussions, with the aim of maintaining academic standards and respecting the autonomy of educational institutions. If any legal framework disregards these regulations, it not only brings changes to the higher education system but also affects the quality of education and the respect of educators.

Specific provisions in the above-mentioned Odisha Universities (Amendment) Act related to the selection of vice-chancellors, the process and procedures of appointing faculty, are not only inconsistent with the UGC's regulations but also ignore the judicial directions set by the Supreme Court. Additionally, the inclusion of numerous nominated members by the Chancellor and government officials in the syndicate, the highest executive body of the university, as per the amended law, has raised concerns among educators.

This amendment could lead to excessive government control over educational institutions, which would disregard the independence of faculty members. It also risks undermining the ability of institutions to operate independently and maintain academic integrity, causing concerns within the education community. This erosion of autonomy will also impact the quality of education provided to students. It is necessary to maintain a balance in educational institutions based on the rules prepared by the UGC and operate within the UGC's regulations, he wrote.