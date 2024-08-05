Bhubaneswar: As many as 25 airports across India, including the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Odisha capital here, have been earmarked for leasing out in between 2022 and 2025.

This was revealed by the Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol while replying to a query of BJD MP Niranjan Bishi in the Rajya Sabha today.

“As per the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), 25 airports of Airports Authority of India (AAI), including BPIA in Bhubaneswar, have been earmarked for leasing out over the years 2022 to 2025,” said the Minister.

Airports are leased out for their better management by utilizing private sector efficiency and investment, he added.

“States and passengers are the ultimate beneficiary of enhanced airport infrastructure and facilities created by the private partner, who operates, manages and develops the leased airport under the PPP mode,” stated the Minister.

Airports have emerged as a nucleus of economic activities and have multiplier effect on the economy of the state. The revenue received by the AAI from the leased airports is also utilized for the development of airport infrastructure across the country, he revealed.

Earlier, Bishi sought to know whether the Centre has any proposal for privatization of BPIA. If so, what was the reason for considering the privatization of the international airport in Odisha capital.

The BJD MP also sought to know the timeline for the airport privatization and its expected benefits.

He also urged the Civil Aviation Minister to reveal whether there have been consultations with the stakeholders including the state government and airport staff on the issue.

Opposition BJD has vehemently opposed any proposal for privatization of the BPIA. “The people of Odisha will oppose any proposal for privatization of BPIA. The BJD legislators will protest against the proposal in Parliament and Odisha Assembly,” said BJD leader Dibya Shankar Mishra at a presser here today.

Mishra claimed that the BPIA has been providing service to millions of flyers and it is instrumental in attracting many industrialists and investors to the state.

“Airport privatization will lead to monopoly in the sector. Any proposal for the privatization of BPIA is contrary to Odia Ashmita (self-respect). The people of Odisha will keenly observe whether the state government is opposing the proposal or not,” Mishra said.